Clay County Sheriff's office releases sketch of man who they say sexually assaulted a juvenile

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There’s now a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help identify a man who the Clay County Sheriffs Office says is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile at her home Monday morning near Blairmore and Blanding Boulevard.

“There’s so many young people around here and that’s what really scares me. They could be out here, and they are not safe and that there could be someone out here harming them or targeting them," said Sandra Bullinger, a neighbor on Blairmore Boulevard.

Sheriff Michelle Cook says they have been working closely with the victim and created a composite sketch of the suspect.

“The victim who we're not going to identify reported that a white male adult with a red beard illegally entered her residence and sexually assaulted her," said Cook.

Cook says the suspect is 5-feet and 10-inches tall with a thin build and with short red hair. He was described as wearing a black hoodie with baggy shorts.

“We saturated the area that morning, we conducted an exhaustive and extensive search including using our police K9s, but unfortunately we are not able to find the suspect," said Cook.

Bullinger is encouraging her neighbors to be on the lookout.

“People really need to be aware of their surroundings and watch where they are watching if someone is following them and just be safe," said Bullinger.