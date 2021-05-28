Clay County Sheriff's Office seeking 4-year-old for welfare check

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find and conduct a welfare check on a 4-year-old boy.
The sheriff's office says 4-year-old Rylan Martinez was last seen with his mother, Rachel Martinez, and an unknown man, at the Orange Park Medical Center Thursday morning at 11:30.
The sheriff's office shared photos, pictured below, of the last time Rylan was seen.
Anyone with information about Rylan or his mother's location is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.