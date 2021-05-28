Clay County Sheriff's Office seeking 4-year-old for welfare check

The sheriff's office says 4-year-old Rylan Martinez was last seen with his mother, Rachel Martinez, and an unknown man, at the Orange Park Medical Center Thursday.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find and conduct a welfare check on a 4-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office says 4-year-old Rylan Martinez was last seen with his mother, Rachel Martinez, and an unknown man, at the Orange Park Medical Center Thursday morning at 11:30.

The sheriff's office shared photos, pictured below, of the last time Rylan was seen.