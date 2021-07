Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

đŸ”ºENDANGERED MISSING PERSON:



Tammy Stratton, a W/F, 46-years old, is missing from the 200-block of Aquarius Concourse in the Orange Park area of Clay County. Tammy made statements of wanting to harm herself, and we need your help in locating her. 1/2.. pic.twitter.com/QIPu05YlRc