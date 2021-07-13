Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 46-year-old man reported missing Tuesday.
Tammy Stratton was last seen in the 200 block of Aquarius Concourse in the Orange Park area of Clay County.
Stratton had made comments about possibly hurting herself, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.
Stratton is between 5'2'' and 5'4'' with dyed dark black hair. She was wearing a black t-shirt and sandals, the sheriff's said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.