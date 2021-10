Dylan Perreault was last seen at Keystone Beach wearing a black shirt, white undershirt, black shorts and tan Vans shoes.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16-year-old Keystone Heights boy who has been reported missing.

Dylan Perreault was last seen at Keystone Beach wearing a black shirt, white undershirt, black shorts and tan Vans shoes, according to the CCSO. Dylan has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is not believed to be in danger, the sheriff's office said.