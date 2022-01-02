Clay County Sheriff's Office searching for missing child

According to the CCSO, Ethan Angel Urbina was last seen at around 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 in the 1700 block of Blanding Boulevard.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a child missing since Dec. 30.

According to the CCSO, Ethan Angel Urbina was last seen at around 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 in the 1700 block of Blanding Boulevard. He was last active on social media at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

The sheriff's office did not give Ethan's age but identified him as a missing child.

He is about 5'10'', medium build with black hair and wears glasses. Authorities do not have any information on what he may be wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or call 911.