JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old and asking for the communities help.

Jaquez "JJ" Jones was last seen in Middleburg near Cattail Street, according to CCSO. He was wearing a grey hoodie and black sweatpants with red and black Air Jordan sneakers. He is around 5'9" with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Jaquez is, please call CCSO at (904) 264-6512.