Clay Co., Fla.—The Clay County Sheriff’s office is remembering the life of fallen deputy, Ben Zerbil, 40, after he passed away Tuesday.

RELATED: Clay County Deputy Ben Zirbel in critical condition after Blanding Blvd. motorcycle crash

Zerbil was in critical condition after his patrol motorcycle collided with a lawn trailer attached to a man’s pick-up truck on Sunday. According to Florida High Patrol, the driver failed to yield and pulled out in front of Zerbil.

Zerbil served Clay County for 12 years and had been in a bad motorcycle crash in 2015. He was told he’d never ride or walk again, but he proved doctors wrong.

“He was a really good man, a brother, a co-worker, and it’s hard knowing he’s not here anymore, especially since this was absolutely preventable,” Sheriff Darryl Daniels said in a press conference Wednesday.

As authorities continue to investigate whether the driver responsible for Zerbil’s death was distracted driving, Daniels is encouraging others to stop spreading hate on social media.

“There are people making death threats to the driver involved in this crash, and that’s not what Ben would have wanted,” he said. “In law enforcement, we take these risks, we don’t believe in an eye-for-an-eye mentality.”

Zerbil’s wife, Anna, spoke publicly about her husband’s death. She encourages others to become an organ donor like her husband.

“He will save seven lives, and his tissue will save an additional 100 lives,” she said.

To help Zerbil’s family with funeral and medical expenses, click here.

© 2018 WTLV