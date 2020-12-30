Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating altercation with teens, security guards at Orange Park Mall

A mom says her son and friends did nothing wrong and were harassed by security staff.

An altercation between teenagers, Orange Park Mall security guards and Clay County sheriff’s deputies Saturday was caught on camera.

A mom is speaking out after she claims the security guards harassed her son and his friends. The mom also claims they used excessive force on her son, and police say they are looking into what happened.

Several videos surfaced on social media showing parts of an incident in the parking lot and service hallway at the Orange Park Mall.

Natisha Meyer says her son and his friends were spending their Christmas money, recording YouTube videos inside the mall when security approached them.

“They were in the process of leaving and one of the mall security guards grabbed his friend and began slamming him against the glass, bamming him on the floor on the ground, they were calling them other names,” Meyer said.

A Clay County Sheriff’s Office report says deputies responded to a fight in progress at the mall around 6:21 pm on December 26.

The report says security guards were asking a juvenile male to leave and he was refusing to do so.

A deputy grabbed the juvenile and he was placed under arrest.

The report says a large group of teens followed the officers and security guard into a nearby service hallway.

“My son was concerned about him cause he was about to leave so he walked back towards the room, its considered a trash room they took him in," Meyer said. "He opened the door and said, “Why are you doing him like this?’”

The report says one of the males, Meyer’s son, began moving towards a sheriff’s deputy “in an aggressive manner.”

A security guard moved in between the deputy and Meyer, at which point the report says, Meyer punched the security guard and placed him in a headlock.

Meyer says her son is facing charges of battery on a uniformed officer.

Meyer’s son was hurt in the altercation and taken to the hospital after he was released from the juvenile detention center.

“This security guard was the one that came and grabbed him [Meyer] and kept hitting him,” Meyer said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement:

“We are looking into this event and we take all complaints seriously. This information will be thoroughly examined. We encourage anyone with any information regarding this to contact us directly at 904-289-0906 during normal business hours.”

Meyer plans to get an attorney and file a complaint with the Sheriff’s Office.

Orange Park Mall management sent First Coast News a statement saying, "The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority” and deferred all questions to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, a group of Black Lives Matter activists protested in support of Meyer’s family and the teens involved on the corner of Blanding Boulevard and Wells Road.

Meyer said the security guard also uttered a racial slur towards her son and his friends.