Clay County Sheriff's Office hiring for several open positions

You can apply for any of the available positions at claysheriff.com.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — More jobs are coming to the First Coast! The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking to fill several positions across the agency.

Some of the available positions include Accounting Controller, Crossing Guard, Deputy Sheriff, Public Service Aide, Detention Deputy, Custodian, Licensed Practical Nurse, Public Service Aide and Dispatcher.

If you feel you may be a good fit for any of these positions you can apply here on the sheriff's office's website.

Once you go to the website, click "Join our team" on the homepage to apply.