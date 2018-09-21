Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has his own blend of coffee called the "Sheriff's Blend," thanks to The Urban Bean Coffee House Cafe.

The coffee, which is a seasonal, whole bean coffee that is described as full-bodied and a smooth medium roast is available for purchase beginning September 21 during coffee with a cop at Urban Bean.

The event begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday and all proceeds from the purchasing of the special blend go to the Clay County Police Athletic League.

You can also purchase the coffee online here.

Just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Sheriff Daniels tweeted that the blend had sold out:

We have officially sold out! What an unbelievable turn out from the community. Stay tuned for a video later today. https://t.co/fw2NGMXuJC — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) September 21, 2018

