Clay County Sheriff's Office releases rendering of sexual assault suspect.

The victim told officials that a white man with a red beard and short reddish hair broke into the home before sexually assaulting her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office has released a rendering of a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a juvenile on Monday. Deputies continue to search for the suspect.

Around 6 A.M., deputies responded to a home near Blairmore Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. The victim told officials that a white man with a red beard and short reddish hair broke into the home before sexually assaulting her. The victim is a juvenile, according to the incident report.

The man is described as wearing a black hoodie, slide-style sandals, and black baggy shorts. He is approximately 5’10" with a thin build. The suspect left the home on foot, according to CCSO.

CCSO released a rendering of the sexual assault suspect after working with the victim:

Law enforcement conducted an "extensive search of the area" with K9's but did not find the suspect, according to CCSO.

If you have any information about the suspect or the attack, please call CCSO at 904-264-6512. The Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest of the suspect.