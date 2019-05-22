Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has resigned from his position as trustee at Orange Park Medical Center (OPMC), according to an OPMC spokesperson.

The resignation follows the revelation of an extramarital affair that revealed a larger scandal over payments to, and his agency's arrest of, the woman he had the affair with.

RELATED: Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels resigns from school's board of directors

This marks Daniels' second resignation since the scandal became public.

On Tuesday, the St. Johns Classical Academy (SJCA) released a statement saying Daniels resigned from the school's board, "to focus on his family and his job as the Sheriff of Clay County."

Daniels was elected to the SJCA Board in January 2019.

RELATED: Clay County Sheriff makes limited statement about affair, and his agency's arrest of his ex-lover

The affair initially came to light as part of an Internal Affairs report into Duval County corrections officer Cierra Smith, who Daniels supervised when he was the Jail Director. While the report did not implicate Daniels in any wrongdoing, it did reveal the affair, which prompted a series of confrontations between Daniels, his wife Denise and Cierra Smith.