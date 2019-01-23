No children were injured after a crash involving a Clay County school bus on Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol, or FHP, said the crash happened around 8:24 a.m. on County Road 218 at Henley Road.

FHP said the driver of a Mercedes, identified as James D. Hughes, 40, was driving directly behind the school bus, which stopped at a traffic light. FHP said Hughes failed to "use due care" while approaching stopped traffic and crashed into the back of the school bus.

Nine students were on board, but no one was injured. There were no apparent injuries to Hughes.

No other information was released.