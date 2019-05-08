JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over the weekend property owners in Clay County received a surprise notice in the mail about a public hearing for a proposed Storm Water Assessment fee.

"I already pay storm water on my property tax bill," Keith Alexander said.

Alexander lives in the Argyle Community, one where he already pays storm water assessment.

"I pay roughly $250-$260 to take care of my storm water responsibility here where I live in Clay County," he said.

He lives in a well-developed community, but it is considered one of the unincorporated areas of Clay County. And the fee targets unincorporated communities.

"It is not going to do anything better what I need here when it rains and the water backs up in the streets," he said.

The county plans to assess $60 a year to generate $4.9 million.

County Commission Spokesperson Annaleasa Winter told On Your Side to fix drains, outfalls, and busted pipes.

"It is countywide just for maintenance," Winter said. "It will be used to improve a decaying structure. The traditional gas tax is not able to cover the maintenance work."

Winter researched Alexander's address and said the fee that he now pays goes to his community and not the county.

The Clay County Commission has scheduled a public hearing for August 27 at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers.

The proposal would provide discounts to the disabled and veterans if approved.