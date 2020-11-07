Clay County residents march peacefully in support of Black Lives Matter movement

The protesters marched silently, in single-file, down Blanding Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Residents in Clay County marched in a Black Lives Matter protest down Blanding Boulevard in single-file and in silence.

There was no chanting. The only sound to be heard at the protest was traffic whizzing by. Protest organizer Kevin Conner says the reason for a silent protest was that after seeing other silent protests, watching those videos is, "extremely powerful and moving.”

Though it was quiet, the signs of protesters, like Semya Williams, said it all, speaking out against what they call police brutality toward African Americans.

As to why she protests,

“This is my right, this is my voice," Williams said. "If I use my voice and show people that be brave, be bold, be courageous, don’t let anyone deter or suppress your voice."

Conner said Saturday's protest comes just days after he was wrongfully arrested during another protest, though Clay County Deputies say he was obstructing traffic.

In response to Conner's arrest, Williams said, “It’s disgusting you know. It’s one of those things you know where people say if you peaceful protest you won’t be arrested. Kevin was blatantly peacefully protesting.”

The protest also comes a week after Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels vowed he’d stop any protest that wasn’t peaceful and that he’d deputize every gun-owning resident.

There were few police cars traveling down Blanding Boulevard during the protest, making sure protesters were safe.