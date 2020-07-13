Clay County research center to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials

The Fleming Island Clinical Research Center will participate in studies to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — A private practice center in Fleming Island is selected for a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The Fleming Island Clinical Research center has been selected by Pfizer as one of about 30 private practices around the country to participate in trials. The well-known measures to preventing the spread of COVID-19 are wearing a face mask, washing hands for 20 seconds and social distancing from others.

The unknown is how long it could take to develop a vaccine.

Dr. Mike Stephens, a family practice doctor in Fleming Island working on the trials, is happy with the opportunity to participate.

“We’re excited about this and hopefully we have a vaccine within 12-15 months. Trials as they progress, things come up which can make that timeframe shorter or longer,” Dr. Stephens said.

The trials involve two injections and a lab will draw blood to see how your body reacts to the injections.

“The new tech, what we have now is a messenger RNA, it’s basically the blueprint of that protein, so rather than injecting a foreign protein, the messenger RNA is packaged whereby it can be injected, so now there’s no real foreign body,” Dr. Stephens said.

Dr. Stephens says the messenger RNA does not cause a patient to get coronavirus but instead gives the body an idea of what it could fight.

“A protein manufactured by your cells is recognized by your immune system and creating antibodies,” Dr. Stephens adds.

The Fleming Island Clinical Research Center and their partner location in Jacksonville are two locations to participate in the trial. The trial is open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 85, unless you have a weakened immune system. The center says participants will be screened prior to being accepted.

Staff at the research center say they hope to attract minority groups to participate in the study, saying communities of color are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The CDC reports that long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put some at increased risk of getting COVID-19.

Non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native persons have a rate almost five times higher than that of non-Hispanic white persons.

Their website says that non-Hispanic Black persons have a hospitalization rate five times higher than non-Hispanic white people.

Dr. Stephens wants to remind the public that just because you may be selected for the trial, it does not mean you’ll receive a vaccine.

“Everyone’s helping in the process whether you’re receiving the vaccine or not,” Dr. Stephens said.

“In any ethically performed trial, there is a placebo group and a group that gets the actual vaccine, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get it [the vaccine] if you join the trial,” Dr. Stephens adds.