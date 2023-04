Officials confirmed they responded to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Hilltop Drive.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A child was rushed to the hospital after a possible drowning in Clay County Tuesday night, according to the Clay County Fire and Rescue Department.

CCFR was not able to confirm if the incident was a drowning for certain, only that the initial call was in response to a possible one.