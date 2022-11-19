x
Clay County police searching for 15-year-old last seen 6 days ago

If you have seen Malachi Cook, call 904-264-6512.
Credit: CCSO
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Malachi Cook, a 15-year-old, has been reported missing by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

His family last saw him on Nov. 13. He was wearing a bright yellow American Eagle t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black jacket.

He has brown hair and brown-green eyes and is 5'7, 125 lbs.

He may be trying to get to his father or friends in Franklin County, Florida.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 850-670-8500.

Credit: CCSO
Malachi Cook, 15, is missing from Clay County.

    

