Clay County police searching for 15-year-old last seen 6 days ago

If you have seen Malachi Cook, call 904-264-6512.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Malachi Cook, a 15-year-old, has been reported missing by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

His family last saw him on Nov. 13. He was wearing a bright yellow American Eagle t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black jacket.

He has brown hair and brown-green eyes and is 5'7, 125 lbs.

He may be trying to get to his father or friends in Franklin County, Florida.