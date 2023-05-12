Clay County police searching for missing man

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say went missing Friday morning at 8 a.m.
52-year-old Milford Oakes was last seen in the parking lot of 1160 Live Oak Lane in the Middleburg area. He was wearing a blue hat, gray shirt, blue jeans, black bookbag and has gray hair and brown eyes.
Police say Oakes is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 220 pounds.
If you have any information regarding Oakes' whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512. You can also submit a tip via their SaferWatch app.