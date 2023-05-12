Clay County police searching for missing man

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for 52-year-old, Milford Oakes who went missing in the Middleburg area early Friday morning.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say went missing Friday morning at 8 a.m.

52-year-old Milford Oakes was last seen in the parking lot of 1160 Live Oak Lane in the Middleburg area. He was wearing a blue hat, gray shirt, blue jeans, black bookbag and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say Oakes is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 220 pounds.