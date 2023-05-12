x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Clay County police searching for missing man

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for 52-year-old, Milford Oakes who went missing in the Middleburg area early Friday morning.
Credit: Clay County Sheriff's Office
Milford Oakes went missing in the Middleburg area and was last seen early Friday morning.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say went missing Friday morning at 8 a.m.

52-year-old Milford Oakes was last seen in the parking lot of 1160 Live Oak Lane in the Middleburg area. He was wearing a blue hat, gray shirt, blue jeans, black bookbag and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say Oakes is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 220 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Oakes' whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512. You can also submit a tip via their SaferWatch app.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Mom accused of trying to cover up son's crime agrees to 30 days in jail, probation

Before You Leave, Check This Out