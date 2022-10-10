Clay County police looking for missing 12-year-old

The Clay County Sheriff's Department says 12-year-old Nicales Thomas was last seen walking home from Lakeside Jr. High. Call 904-264-6512 if you see him.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a 12-year-old boy named Nicales Thomas.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue stripes, blue jeans and black-and-white Jordan tennis shoes.

He is pictured below:

He did not take the bus home and was last seen leaving Lakeside Jr. High on foot around 3:45 p.m.