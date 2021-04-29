Victims identified in deadly Clay County plane crash

The daughter of one of the victims tells First Coast News her father, Carl "CJ" Powell, was one of three people killed in Wednesday's Middleburg plane crash.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Family members of one of the three people killed in a small plane crash in Clay County Wednesday have identified the victims to First Coast News.

Amanda Gordon said her father, Carl "CJ" Powell, was the pilot. He had 20 years of experience flying planes, she said.

Powell's friends, Jeff Thomas and another woman, were the other two victims in the crash, Gordon said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft, single-engine Beechcraft Musketeer, crashed into a heavily wooded area shortly after taking off around 9 a.m. under unknown circumstances. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Gordon said her father was an adventurous person who liked to run and go skydiving. He enjoyed spending time on his boat and flying his plane. Powell called the plane "Miss Anne," and his wife, Billie Powell, joked that it was his girlfriend.

CJ Powell's family said he built their brick house from scratch in a year.