Clay County passes ordinance cracking down on panhandling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, the Clay County Board of County Commissioners approved the adoption of an ordinance that prohibits solicitation for money by panhandlers on certain roadways.

The board held a public hearing to decide whether to pass the ordinance at its regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.

It prohibits people from using a public road right-of-way "in a way that interferes with the safe and efficient movement of people or vehicles on a public road, street, or highway in the unincorporated areas of Clay County."

The county says some examples of that include the transfer of any product, material, or money while the vehicle is located on a public road, street, or highway within unincorporated Clay County and is not legally parked.

This ordinance doesn’t apply to law enforcement, fire rescue, or other government employees or contractors doing official duty. It also doesn’t apply to a person conducting an inspection, construction, maintenance, repair, survey, or other legally authorized services, or a person responding to lend aid during an emergency situation.

"The BCC passed an ordinance last night prohibiting behaviors and activities on county right of ways which are distracting and dangerous to drivers," said Sheriff Michelle Cook on Facebook.

"Our deputies will be reviewing the new ordinance and we will be educating those who may be in violation. As always, our goal to create a safe and healthy community where families and businesses thrive!"

The county says stipulations don’t apply to the use of public road rights-of-way that have been closed with an event permit issued for a road closure.