JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jeanine Nugent has five children enrolled at Clay County's Charles E. Bennett Elementary.

She said her child in the third grade has been an outstanding student.

"She is a good kid. She is in cheerleading and just made the A/B Honor Roll," Nugent said.

The alleged Feb. 25 incident has her puzzled, angry and looking for answers.

"On February 25 my daughter called me about 1:45 in the afternoon and she was scared," she said.

Earlier that day, her child was joking around with another student in the classroom, as stated in a police report, when her math teacher called her out of the classroom and spoke with her about the incident.

"He said to her that she likes drama and called her names and threatened to kill her," said Nugent. "He threatened to kill her."

Nugent said her daughter became terrified by the tone of his voice and his choice of words.

"When she asked if he was serious or joking, he said, 'look at my face, does it look like I am joking,'" she said.

The family filed a police report and their daughter provided a sworn statement to police describing the words used.

"He's like, 'you're a punk b****', and called her the 'n' word," she said.

Nugent said the whole experience is troubling. She has five children in the same elementary school

Why go public now?

Nugent wants the teacher to be held accountable, but that may not happen.

On Your Side contacted the district and was given a statement on the complaint:

Clay County District Schools investigated this alleged incident at Charles E. Bennett Elementary School. The claim was unfounded. The District will continue to coach educators on best practices to always make the right decisions for the well-being and success of all learners.

We wanted to know specifically what was unfounded? We have yet to receive additional information.

"It is sad," said Nugent. "I feel he should be fired."

Given the seriousness of the allegations and the lack of legal charges, we did not name the teacher. Given the age of the child, we did not mention her name.