Officials in Clay County are expected to host a press conference Wednesday regarding the county's coronavirus response.

The news conference will be at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed right here.

Earlier Wednesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry issued a Safer at Home order and instructed all non-essential businesses in Duval County to close on Friday.

His move brings the county in line with several others in Florida, including Broward, Monroe, Palm Beach and Miami Dade, and 42 states that have shut down non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 445 cases of the coronavirus have been reported across the First Coast, according to numbers combined from both states' departments of health.

