During a news conference Thursday morning, Clay County officials said that they will be following Governor DeSantis' reopening order, open several testing sites within the county and start a food boxing initiative.

Reopening Order

The order, which begins Monday, will allow select establishments to reopen in the County as long as strict guidelines are followed and resumes elective surgeries.

Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with six-foot space between tables and indoor seating will be at 25% capacity. In addition, retail stores can operate at 25% of indoor capacity

Bars, gyms and personal services such as hairdressers will remain closed

New Testing Sites

Clay County will open five COVID-19 testing sites starting next week. Previously, a major strain on PPE and testing swabs prevented the county from opening their own but officials say they are confident they will have enough.

In order to get tested, you must be a Clay County resident, be symptomatic and have an appointment.

*Please be patient as we work to continue updating this story*

As of Wednesday night, there have been 272 reported cases of COVID-19 in Clay County and 15 deaths.

