x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Clay County man faces charges for lewd exhibition

On March 27, a 15-year-old girl reported that a man exposed himself to her in the Eagle Landing area.
Credit: CCSO
Landen Hillman,19, faces charges for lewd exhibition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County man has been arrested and faces charges for lewd exhibition, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

On March 27, a 15-year-old girl reported that a man exposed himself to her in the Eagle Landing area. When deputies investigated the incident, they were able to link the incident to another case. The victims in both cases described a similar man and vehicle.

After further investigation, officials arrested 19-year-old Landen Hillman, who lives in the Oakleaf area. Investigators were able to link Hillman to a third case, from 2022. 

"They were so incredibly brave and I am very very proud of them," Sheriff Cook said of the young women who reported the incidents. 

If you have any information about Hillman or any similar incidents, please call CCSO at (904) 264-6512.

Sheriff Cook gives a community brief of an arrest of an Oakleaf man arrested for lewd exhibition.

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Friday, March 31, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

25,000 affordable housing units may be built, Florida advocates say

Before You Leave, Check This Out