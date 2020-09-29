Clay County man claims $1 million dollar prize from scratch-off game

Terry Marcum, 60, purchased the $20 winning ticket from the Gate located at 3210 U.S. Highway 17 in Orange Park, the release said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Green Cove Springs man claimed a $1 million prize Tuesday from the $5 million Gold Rush Classic Classic Scratch-Off game, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

Terry Marcum, 60, purchased the $20 winning ticket from the Gate located at 3210 U.S. Highway 17 in Orange Park, the release said.