Clay County man claims $1 million dollar prize from scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Green Cove Springs man claimed a $1 million prize Tuesday from the $5 million Gold Rush Classic Classic Scratch-Off game, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.
Terry Marcum, 60, purchased the $20 winning ticket from the Gate located at 3210 U.S. Highway 17 in Orange Park, the release said.
Marcum chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump-sum payment of $710,000. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.