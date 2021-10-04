Watch live: Clay County leaders discuss free program that hopes to help break cycle of opioid addiction

Deputies have started the Paramedicine program in jail as well to help inmates struggling with addiction.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County leaders and first responders gathered Monday to discuss the county-wide free Community Paramedicine Program aimed to help break the cycle of opioid addiction.

Leaders say the goal of Monday's media opportunity is to create a partnership with local media to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths in the community by raising awareness about the program and its availability to residents who need it.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office, Clay County Fire Rescue, the Clay County Board of County Commissioners, and staff with Clay Behavioral Health Center are expected to attend.



The CCSO has started the Paramedicine program in its jail as well to help inmates struggling with addiction have a promising future once they return to their community.