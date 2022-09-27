Evacuation orders issued for part of Clay County along St. Johns River

Evacuation orders go into effect at noon on Wednesday. Authorities ask those in evacuation zones to take the storm seriously and evacuate.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County authorities have issued evacuation orders for parts of the county along the St. Johns river. The evacuation orders go into effect at noon on Wednesday, September 28, according to Clay County Emergency Management.

The evacuation orders are for residents in Zones A, B, C as well as the North Prong and South Prong of Black Creek. In a press conference Tuesday, John Ward, Director of Clay County Emergency Management, warned those in the county that Hurricane Ian will bring significant flooding, power outages, downed trees and power lines and sustained tropical storm force winds.

"Inland Clay County has never seen sustained tropical storm force winds," Ward said Tuesday He urged residents to use Tuesday to prepare for the storm.

The Emergency Operations Call Center is open and ready to answer storm-related questions at 877-252-9362. Those unsure of whether their home is in an evacuation zone can check Clay County Emergency Management's website here.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said additional deputies will be on the streets beginning Wednesday to assist with emergencies as a result of the storm. Authorities will also call in additional call-takers and detention facility personnel.

"If you're in an evacuation zone, please evacuate," a sheriff's office spokesperson said Tuesday. "Do not make a bad decision and put yourself in danger which causes us to send first responders out and put them in danger to rescue you."

The sheriff's office also warned against sight-seeing after Hurricane Ian passes.

Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8:00 until 6:00. They will be available Tuesday and Wednesday during that timeframe until supplies run out. You can pick up sandbags at the following locations:

Omega Park – 4317 County Rd 218, Middleburg

Eagle Harbor Soccer Complex – 4287 Lakeshore Dr, Fleming Island

City of Green Cove Springs – Old Fire Station – 25 Roderico Avenue, Green Cove Springs

Town of Keystone Heights – Keystone Heights Cemetery – 555 South Lawrence Blvd

Town of Orange Park – Orange Park Athletic Association – 1086 Fromhart St, Orange Park