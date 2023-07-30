x
Clay County Fire Rescue vehicle involved in crash, firefighters taken to hospital

CCFR says that several people were taken to the hospital, including multiple firefighters.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of Knight Boxx Road and Old Jennings Road in Lakeside.

A press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation on this accident, says the crash happened at 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, CCFR posted on Facebook that the intersection was shut down because of the incident.

The post says that a rescue unit and another vehicle collided. Several people were taken to the hospital, including firefighters. 

Two firefighters are at a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials are asking that drivers avoid the area. 

The Fire Department plans to release more information when it becomes available.

