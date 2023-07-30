Clay County Fire Rescue vehicle involved in crash, firefighters taken to hospital

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of Knight Boxx Road and Old Jennings Road in Lakeside.
A press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation on this accident, says the crash happened at 2:25 p.m. Sunday.
At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, CCFR posted on Facebook that the intersection was shut down because of the incident.
The post says that a rescue unit and another vehicle collided. Several people were taken to the hospital, including firefighters.
Two firefighters are at a local hospital in stable condition.
Officials are asking that drivers avoid the area.
The Fire Department plans to release more information when it becomes available.