JACKSONVILLE, Fl --- For months Tonya Davie and family have been crying out for help for her brother. He is sick and in a rehab facility in Live Oak.

"My brother was born with Down Syndrome. He could never hold a job," she said.

Now 52, her brother Wayne has been incapacitated in the Suwanee Healthcare rehab facility after having surgery over the summer.

"He had brain-bleed on both sides of his head," said Davie, "Since then, he's had to have a tracheotomy and a Gastrointestinal tube."

Davie said her brother's health grew worse after his mother passed in January. She said it began with him stumbling and falling, losing his balance.

"We knew he needed help. That's why we started calling places in January, and we've been given the runaround -- no help," she said.

Davie said the family has tried Florida Department of Children and Families, Medicare, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, even his Florida Blue Cross policy, and so far nothing.

"We need somebody to help us so we can get out brother back home,' she said.

She said it became a bigger challenge when Medicare canceled his coverage. Now the family spends days at the rehab facility, Wayne's father during the weekdays and Tonya on the weekends, sleeping in their cars while trying to get him some assistance.

"We're not getting any help whatsoever," she said.

Reached by phone, Wayne's father Thomas Joseph Simmons began crying.

"I can't talk about it without crying," he said, "We need help."

To this family, if all these agencies are supposed to be a safety net for the sick and the medically indigent then the net has become one big hole.

"My dad is going to stay in the rehab parking lot until whatever happens," said Davie.

On Your Side contacted the Center for Medicare Services and a spokesperson said they will have a caseworker contact the family right away.

Staffers at Florida Senator Rob Bradley's office said they too will work to help this family get this issue resolved.

