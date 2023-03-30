Clay County Fair celebrates 37 years of family fun this weekend

The executive director says this fair brings people from all over the state.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Fair is going on its 37th year and the directors at the park say they are continuing to see an uptick in attendees.

Executive Director of the Clay County Fair, Tasha Hyder, says at the opening ceremony more than a thousand people attended. She says the crowd was one for the record books.

The Clay County Fair has about 1,000 volunteers from all over the First Coast, from Clay to Duval, and even St. Johns county.

“We have so much happening new this year, new foods, new rides, new contest, new exhibits, new animals you guys have to come out and check it out," said Hyder.

Hyder says fair goers should check out the butter sculpture, dinosaur exhibit, and flying jumbo elephants which is a new ride.

She also wants to remind attendees about the traffic you may bump into while coming to the fair.

“We get a lot of questions about the traffic and its not as bad as people make it. Obviously we are going to have delays but 30 to 45 minutes is the real expectation. Last year we had one bad day, but that’s not real life," said Hyder.

The fair will be having concerts each day up until April 4. You can get your tickets on the fair's website if you haven't already done so.