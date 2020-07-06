Clay County Emergency Management: Black Creek area expected to go into minor flood stage by Monday morning

Many parts of the First Coast have experienced heavy rain and strong winds as Cristobal approaches Louisiana.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A portion of Black Creek in Clay County are expected to go into a flood state as heavy rain continues from Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said Sunday evening that the north prong of Black Creek is expected to go into a minor flood state by 8 a.m. Monday morning.

He warned residents in the area to be prepared to move their RVs and any vehicles that could be damaged by the flood. Ward said there are also concerns about residents whose property is still recovering from Hurricane Irma, saying those areas are even more prone to flood damages.

Ward also urged residents in the McGirts Creek Aquarius Concourse areas to monitor rainfall as homes in those areas have flooded in the past.