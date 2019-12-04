JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday morning, the screaming sound of an alarm and the smell of smoke may have saved Wilkinson Elementary from considerable damage.

A passerby called 911 to report what he suspected was a fire at the elementary school.

"One portable was destroyed," said John Ward. "There were two other buildings in proximity that had their glass windows melted."

Ward, director of Clay Emergency management, said firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in minutes.

"Fortunately today is Fair Day, so the kids are off," he said.

A spokesperson for the district said they're assessing the financial impact, and the students will be moved to a different classroom.

The building was used by sixth graders for the English Language Arts (ELA) class.

The Clay County School county uses 980 portable buildings for classrooms.

Selena McCauley, whose child completed clay schools, said she has already preferred traditional buildings over portables.

"I don't feel like they are safe," she said. "But you don't think about all the what-ifs when you're using them."

Nicole Snyder with the district told On Your Side all buildings meet state requirements:

All classrooms, including portables, are inspected as required by State Requirements for Educational Facilities (SREF)

We have a fire alarm system campus-wide. Every classroom has heat and smoke detection as well as pull stations. If it would have been occupied, the school would have followed district protocol for fire evacuation campus-wide.

Ward said the portables are safe and there are safety systems in place.

But when asked if the fire alarms in every building are monitored, he said they are not.

"Some are monitored, some are not," said Ward. "This one was not monitored."

But security cameras are in use 24/7.

The State Fire Marshal has an open and active investigation into what happened.

They are trying to determine what caused the fire, but a spokesperson for the office said there are no indications of suspicious activity.