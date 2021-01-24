Clay County lieutenant retires after 40 years of service

Lieutenant Mark Cowan joined the Clay County Sheriff's Office in 1980. He was promoted to captain in a ceremony with Sheriff Michelle Cook.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — After four decades, a longtime Clay County deputy is set to retire.

In 1980, "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" was the number 1 movie in America, Prince scored his first major hit with "I Wanna Be Your Lover" and the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series for the first time in 97 years.

Also that year, Lieutenant Mark Cowan dawned the uniform of the Clay County Sheriff's Office for the first time as a part-time, reserve deputy. The following year, Lt. Cowan became a full time deputy.

In his long years of service, Cowan has had a long history with the department. He served as a detention officer and patrol officer, eventually rising to the rank of lieutenant.

"It's about being happy in your work, and I've truly been happy in my work for 40 years," Cowan said.

However, Cowan is finally retiring after 40 years on the job.

In a ceremony with Sheriff Michelle Cook, Cowan was promoted one last time to the rank of captain.

"I truly enjoyed serving the citizens of Clay County," Cowan said.