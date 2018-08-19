A Clay County Deputy is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Sunday at Camp Francis Johnson Road and Blanding Boulevard, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
The traffic deputy was on his sheriff's office motorcycle at the time of the incident.
Florida Highway Patrol will assume the investigation into the crash. All southbound lanes at Blanding Boulevard and Camp Francis Johnson Road remain closed due to the crash.
First Coast News has sent a crew to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
