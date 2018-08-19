A Clay County Deputy is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Sunday at Camp Francis Johnson Road and Blanding Boulevard, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

I’m at the scene of a motorcycle crash involving a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy. This intersection of Blanding and Camp Francis Johnson. Media conference will be held at 2:00pm at the Orange Park Medical Center. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/2hZgJz5SIm — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) August 19, 2018

The traffic deputy was on his sheriff's office motorcycle at the time of the incident.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There was a serious traffic crash near Blanding Blvd. at Camp Francis Johnson Road. This incident involves one of our Traffic deputies who was on his sheriff’s office motorcycle. He is in critical condition.



READ BELOW: pic.twitter.com/rFgt5TvXe0 — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) August 19, 2018

Florida Highway Patrol will assume the investigation into the crash. All southbound lanes at Blanding Boulevard and Camp Francis Johnson Road remain closed due to the crash.

@FHPJacksonville will be assuming the investigation, though we will be holding a media conference at 2 PM. This is planned to be in parking lot H of Orange Park Medical Center, located at 2001 Kingsley Avenue. #CCSOFL — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) August 19, 2018

First Coast News has sent a crew to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WTLV