The Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) posted to a photo to Twitter on Thursday showing a woman who was able to secure a much-needed bike thanks to one of their deputies.

CCSO said the woman told Deputy Santiago that all she needed was a good bike to get around as she searched for jobs.

With help from the business owner of Games N Electronics, Santiago was able to deliver a brand new donated bike to the woman.

CCSO said Santiago will continue to help the woman in some of her future endeavors.

"Displaying this type of kindness is the passion that our members have," said Deputy Chris Padgett. "This is more than just a job, we believe it’s a ministry to the community."