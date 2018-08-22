Deputy Ben Zirbel has died as a result of the injuries he sustained in an on-duty traffic accident. He leaves behind a wife and an 8-year-old son.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels said that the sheriff's office is mourning the loss of one of its brothers.

"His memory will not be forgotten," said Daniels, "Him falling in the line of duty will not be in vain."

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. Sunday while the traffic deputy was on duty. Zirbel, a 12-year-veteran of the agency, was on his sheriff's office motorcycle traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard in the center lane when a Dodge pickup truck carrying a lawn trailer attempted to turn left, failing to yield to the officer.

Zirbel tried to evade the truck but struck the back of the trailer, ejecting the officer onto the roadway. Rescue crews responded to the scene and the deputy was transported to Orange Park Medical Center in critical condition where he later died as a result of his injuries.

"It's very unfortunate that, I have a guy traveling down the street, enforcing traffic laws and fell victim to the very violation of those laws that he was sworn to enforce," said Daniels.

"I don't know what the other driver was doing and I am not one to blame fault on anybody. But when I got a guy, a son of Clay County who is driving down the street in a straight line and somebody fails to yield or was distracted or whatever he was doing that precluded him from seeing a vehicle that was traveling in his path, then you know, I take that personally," said Daniels. "People wonder why we take the stance that we take on violations of the law and people wonder why we're out there enforcing traffic laws. It's because when you violate those laws people can lose their lives. And unfortunately, in this instance, it was a member of the Clay County Sheriff's Office."

"His life will have meant something because if it is the last thing I do I will ensure that the Clay County Sheriff's Office is represented at the table with the legislators to ensure that distracted driving and texting while driving is made a primary offense in this state, if it's the last thing I do, it's going to get done," said Daniels.

At this time it is unclear whether or not the driver involved in the fatal accident was texting and driving but Sheriff Daniels said further investigation will reveal what the driver was doing that made him turn and crash into Deputy Zirbel who was on his motorcycle.

The man involved in the accident has received numerous death threats. However, Sheriff Daniels took the time to say that death threats help no one.

"Ben would not have wanted that," said Daniels.

"There is no eye for an eye, life is life, but to make death threats to somebody who did not intend on that given day to go out and cause a sequence of events to occur that caused a law enforcement officer to lose his life. You’re not helping law enforcement and you’re not helping anyone in Clay County by making these threats."

Deputy Zirbel's wife, Anna Zirbel, thanked the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the surrounding community for the support over the past few days.

"Ben’s passion in life was to help people which is why he became a sheriff’s deputy," said Zirbel.

"Ben is still helping people he was a registered organ donor. With his death, he may be helping save the lives of at least seven others with his organs. He may also be helping 100 more people with the gift of tissue."

Zirbel went on to encourage others to become organ donors.

"We will always miss him but we know his kindness and his big heart will live within all of us."

If you would like to help the Zirbel family financially in this time of need you can donate to their GoFundMe.

There is also a VyStar Credit Union account open you can make secure donations to. The number for that account is #7507565803.

