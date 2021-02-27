Clay County deputies searching for two suspects accused of stealing a dog from the Orange Park area

The man and woman lured the white Yorkie/Maltese with dog treats.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's help in searching for a vehicle and two individuals who they believe stole a dog last week from the Orange Park area.

Deputies said a white Yorkie/Maltese named Bubba was near the sidewalk in front of 38 College Drive on Feb. 20, at around 1:44 p.m. That's when a man and woman pulled into the parking lot and appeared to have lured Bubba with treats.

Bubba was placed in the truck, which was last seen heading toward County Road 220 from College Drive, deputies said.

The man was wearing glasses, blue pants, and a purple long sleeve shirt. The woman was wearing a pink blouse.

If you have any information about these individuals or the vehicle, please contact Deputy W. Roberts at 904-264-6512.