Deputies are searching for a missing, endangered 28-year-old woman Thursday who was last seen in Keystone Heights, Florida, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are asking anyone who has seen Barnes, to not approach her and contact deputies at 904-529-5900 or dial 911.

Cheyenne Khol Barnes, 28, was last seen Wednesday in the area of County Road 214 and Almeda Way in Keystone Heights, Florida, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office,

