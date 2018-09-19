Joseph Woodall, 67, is a missing endangered person out of Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for Woodall. He is a white man, with green eyes, approximately 6'3" and 170 pounds. He is considered endangered due to "serious health concerns," according to the Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen in the Middleburg area on Monday evening and is possibly driving a beige 2004 Ford F-150 with a Tennessee license plate.

If you have seen Woodall or know where he might be please contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512.

