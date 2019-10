The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen with autism.

Deputies say Brandon Shanbari, 15, was last seen on Monday at 8:15 p.m. in the 2200 Block of Eagle Talon Circle in the Fleming Island area.

Deputies say Brandon is 5 feet 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with a red shirt underneath, blue jeans and black shoes.



Authorities are asking people to call or text 911 should you find Brandon or have pertinent information.