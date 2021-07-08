Clay County deputies searching for missing endangered woman

Deputies say Katrina was last seen Thursday and suffers from a mental disability.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing endangered woman last seen in Middleburg.

Deputies say Katrina Daly, 23, is missing from the 1400 block of Lantern Trail in the Middleburg area of Clay County.

Deputies say Katrina was last seen Thursday and suffers from a mental disability. Katrina is 5-feet and 2-inches tall has brown eyes, is approximately 130 pounds, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and black leggings with hearts.