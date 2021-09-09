Update: Alleged mother of missing Clay County teen says she may be in 'great danger'

She was last seen wearing gray pants, a black tank top, a blue jean jacket and black furry slides.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Deputies say Alicia Brown left her home, located on Spencer Road, on Sept. 2, around 4 p.m.

Deputies describe her as being 5-feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray pants, a black tank top, a blue jean jacket and black furry slides.

A woman claiming to be the mother of Alicia says she may be in great danger as she has a history of being involved in a human trafficking organization.

She may also have health issues, according to the woman.

This information has not been confirmed, however, CCSO did say that the girl is a habitual runaway.