Clay County deputies looking for missing teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old in Orange Park.

Deputies say Jaymie Cox is a missing runaway from the area of Robin Road who was last seen on May 18 around 10:30 a.m. inside her home.

Officials may have left with friends after being picked up and her whereabouts are unknown.

Jaymie is described as 5-feet and 10-inches tall, approximately 130 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses. Deputies say she is also known to wear a black Nike headband and Air Jordan sneakers.