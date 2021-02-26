x
Clay County deputies looking for missing 16-year-old teen

Credit: CCSO

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager last seen in the Middleburg area.

Deputies say Alexander Butterfield,16, is missing from the 4000 block of Lightning Lane. He was last seen at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

He is described as being six-feet and two-inches tall, weighing 144 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and partial facial hair. 

Deputies say he was last seen wearing a navy blue Nike shirt, black Nike shorts, and blue Nike shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact CCSO's Communications Section at (904) 264-6512 or by calling 911. 

Credit: CCSO

