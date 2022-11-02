x
Clay County deputies looking for 'critical missing person'

Deputies say she was last seen being dropped off in the area of Sweat Road Tuesday on foot.
Credit: CCSO
Tricia May Payton

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for  the community's help locating Tricia May Payton.

Deputies say she's missing from the area of Sweat Road in Green Cove Springs. 

Payton is described as a 28-year-old woman, approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall with brownish blonde hair. Deputies say she was last seen being dropped off in the area of Sweat Road Tuesday on foot.  

If you have any information where this woman is, please call the CCSO non-emergency number at (904)264-6512. 

You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip via the app.

