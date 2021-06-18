Clay County deputies looking for missing 13-year-old girl

She is 5’11, 150 pounds, and has a brown shaved hairstyle in the back of her head with a pulled-up messy bun and brown or hazel eyes.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 13-year-old.

Deputies say 13-year-old Adelyn Dial, left her home in the 300-block of Wildberry Court in the Orange Park neighborhood around 1:48 a.m.on Friday morning.

She is 5’11, 150 pounds, and has a brown shaved hairstyle in the back of her head with a pulled-up messy bun and brown or hazel eyes.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a black Jordan hoodie, light-colored joggers, and a gray headband.

If you know the whereabouts of Adelyn, dial/text 911 or contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at our non-emergency number at 904-264-6512.

You can also remain anonymous and call First Coast Crime Stoppers from your cell phone at **TIPS..