Clay County deputies investigating rash of stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles

Investigators reported 32 cases of vehicle thefts and 36 cases of items being stolen from vehicles.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be extra careful after an increase in vehicle thefts and items stolen from vehicles this month.

Investigators say from April 1 through the 23rd, they've had 32 cases of stolen vehicles, and only 10 of those have been solved, as well as 36 cases of belongings being taken from inside vehicles, with only 12 of those cases resolved.

This is mainly happening in neighborhoods in the Fleming Island and Green Cove Springs area, although Sgt. Zach Cox says two people had their cars stolen from gas stations in Orange Park. One incident happened on Blanding Boulevard and the other on Wells Road.

“Both vehicles were left running. It was early morning hours.. people going in, going to work, they’re getting their coffee or a snack or what have you. They’re leaving it running, going inside real quick, and when they come out, their car is gone," said Cox.

Firearms are one concerning thing being stolen from some vehicles.

“Most people we deal with are juveniles," Cox said. "We deal with adults sometimes, but it’s never good when we have a gun get away from a licensed gun holder or anyone for that matter. Now the guns are on the streets in the hands of people that don’t need them.”

Cox says one of the easiest ways to avoid becoming a victim is to make sure you lock your car. He even encourages you to double-check it's locked.

Another tip is to not leave valuables, such as your purse or cell phone, in plain sight inside a vehicle.