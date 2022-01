There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Bonnilyn Drive and Clermont Avenue.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a death investigation in Orange Park.

This is an active scene. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Bonnilyn Drive and Clermont Avenue.

Residents are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

There is no further information immediately available at this time.

